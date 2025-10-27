Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth $270,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 60,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 791,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,615,000 after purchasing an additional 160,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $190.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

