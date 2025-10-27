Trinity Industries’ (TRN) “Hold (C-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their hold (c-) rating on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.