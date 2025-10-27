Solstein Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $957.38.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $839.49 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $791.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

