Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $234.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $209.00 to $234.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.79.

Expedia Group stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

