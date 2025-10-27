Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SCHM opened at $30.03 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

