Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,045 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Garland Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,045 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 2.5% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 91.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 161,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,177 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 118.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $77.48 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $116.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -595.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,061.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

