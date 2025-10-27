Winmill & CO. Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,200 QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.94 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $182.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

