Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) and Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Head to Head Review

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) and Flight Centre (OTCMKTS:FGETF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Flight Centre”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.20 billion 0.98 -$10.02 million ($0.13) -64.38 Flight Centre $1.80 billion 0.99 $70.90 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Flight Centre has higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lucky Strike Entertainment and Flight Centre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 1 3 3 0 2.29 Flight Centre 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 45.76%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Flight Centre.

Risk and Volatility

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flight Centre has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and Flight Centre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment -0.83% -23.31% -0.81% Flight Centre N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Flight Centre beats Lucky Strike Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

About Flight Centre

(Get Free Report)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. It also provides tour operations, hotel management, and destination management services. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, and cievents. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

