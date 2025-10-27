Delta Investment Management LLC Has $648,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIQ

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPIQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $53.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.3%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

