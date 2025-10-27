Welltower Inc. $WELL is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 4.4% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.42. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $180.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

