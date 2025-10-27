Toro’s (TTC) “Hold (C-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their hold (c-) rating on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TTC. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

TTC opened at $74.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. Toro has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Toro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Toro will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Toro’s payout ratio is 46.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 1,184.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,429 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 16.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,187,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toro by 39.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 434,257 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the first quarter worth $13,560,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,514,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

