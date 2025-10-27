American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF $VTWG

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.24 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $160.03 and a 12 month high of $246.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.5084 dividend. This represents a yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

