Australian Oilseeds (COOT) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Australian Oilseeds to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Australian Oilseeds $41.70 million -$840,000.00 -42.50 Australian Oilseeds Competitors $8.97 billion $395.89 million 17.80

Australian Oilseeds’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Australian Oilseeds. Australian Oilseeds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Australian Oilseeds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Australian Oilseeds Competitors 807 3623 3885 164 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Australian Oilseeds and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 26.78%. Given Australian Oilseeds’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Australian Oilseeds has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 69.1% of Australian Oilseeds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Australian Oilseeds and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Australian Oilseeds -2.98% -104.19% -4.15% Australian Oilseeds Competitors -6.16% -19.15% 1.26%

Volatility and Risk

Australian Oilseeds has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Australian Oilseeds’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Australian Oilseeds competitors beat Australian Oilseeds on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Australian Oilseeds Company Profile

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded on December 29, 2022 and is headquartered in Cootamundra, Australia.

