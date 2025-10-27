Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 668.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Rentokil Initial stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

