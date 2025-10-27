Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 18,313 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the period. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 746.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc now owns 158,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICF opened at $62.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

