Varonis Systems (VRNS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $166.4710 million for the quarter. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Varonis Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.64. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,557,336.95. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,405. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 45.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,212,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after purchasing an additional 378,919 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Varonis Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 623,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Varonis Systems by 34.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 565,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,710,000 after purchasing an additional 144,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 563,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,108 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

