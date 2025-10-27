Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.58.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $293.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.54 and a 52-week high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

