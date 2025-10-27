Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $103.08. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. The trade was a 24.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

