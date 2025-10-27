Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,449,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,037,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,475 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,893,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,986,000 after buying an additional 1,363,149 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,586,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,163,000 after buying an additional 4,207,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,354,000 after buying an additional 17,676,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 35,428,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,976,000 after buying an additional 449,013 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

