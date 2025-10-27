Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

