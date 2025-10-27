Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGM opened at $131.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.57.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

