Tower Semiconductor’s (TSEM) Hold (C) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their hold (c) rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSEM. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM opened at $75.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $372.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 20,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

