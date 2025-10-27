Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys 616 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 753,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,229,000 after buying an additional 353,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 77,039 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 128,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,583,000.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Price Performance

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $147.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $168.12. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.