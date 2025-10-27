Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded at Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.81.

NYSE:SQM opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,759,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,154,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,170,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,432,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at $19,666,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

