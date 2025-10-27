ADT Inc. $ADT Stock Holdings Lifted by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,021 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 121,036 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 7,745.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,444,613 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 3,400,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ADT by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,204 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in ADT by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,660 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ADT by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,728 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 613,889 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

ADT Trading Up 0.6%

ADT stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.05.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

