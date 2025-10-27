Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Sells 600 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Truist Financial increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $159.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.92%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

