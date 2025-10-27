Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

