Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 418,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

