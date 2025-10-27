Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Purchased by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,354,940,000 after purchasing an additional 390,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after purchasing an additional 152,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.