Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases 1,457 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1,018.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,654,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,252,000 after acquiring an additional 86,735 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 805,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 283,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,705,000 after acquiring an additional 54,580 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 181,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.90.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.0%

Vail Resorts stock opened at $152.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.84%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

