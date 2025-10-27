Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

EW opened at $76.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

