Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Holdings Reduced by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $25,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,222,000 after purchasing an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,032,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 109,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,866,000 after buying an additional 312,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average is $153.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $184.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

