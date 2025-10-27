iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA Shares Sold by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elios Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

