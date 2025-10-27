Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 761 Shares of Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 19.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,463,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,826,000 after purchasing an additional 401,990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,273,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,345 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,742,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,136,000 after purchasing an additional 265,606 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,432,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 158,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after purchasing an additional 265,956 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $36.32 on Monday. Vericel Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 302.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

