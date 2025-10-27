Whipplewood Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price target on GFL Environmental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.17. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

