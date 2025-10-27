Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after acquiring an additional 401,771,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443,750 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $396,998,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,435,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,730,000 after acquiring an additional 833,285 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI opened at $57.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

