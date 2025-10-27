Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $79.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $80.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

