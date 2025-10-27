Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Takes $516,000 Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 725.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NEAR stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.