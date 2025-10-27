Stanley Black & Decker’s (SWK) “Hold (C)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their hold (c) rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

SWK has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of SWK opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 903,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after buying an additional 286,331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,538,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,224,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 474.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 73,987 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

