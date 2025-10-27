Teradata’s (TDC) Sell (D+) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (d+) rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDC. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research raised Teradata from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of TDC opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. Teradata has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 96.29% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Teradata by 405.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 64.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

