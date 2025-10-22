Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 77,500 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Metallis Resources Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of MTLFF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Metallis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Metallis Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metallis Resources
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.