Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 77,500 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the September 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Metallis Resources Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MTLFF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Metallis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get Metallis Resources alerts:

About Metallis Resources

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.