AlTi Global Inc. Invests $235,000 in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after purchasing an additional 678,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $113.04 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $113.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.54.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

