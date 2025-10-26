Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Get Genpact alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Price Performance

NYSE G opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Genpact has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 76,902 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $3,274,487.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,190.40. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,384,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 88.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 59.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $115,807,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.