FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,857 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 24,809 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of FedEx worth $118,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 28,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 85.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $386,399,000 after acquiring an additional 732,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 1.3%

FedEx stock opened at $241.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.69. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

