Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.