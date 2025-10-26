Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,544,000 after purchasing an additional 491,894 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $151.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.97 and its 200 day moving average is $139.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

