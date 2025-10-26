Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Pullen Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $268.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.46.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

