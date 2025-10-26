Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,554,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816,637 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,224,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

