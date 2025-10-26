QV Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the second quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,764.83. The trade was a 65.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,359.15. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,511 shares of company stock worth $87,909,279. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:AXP opened at $357.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $362.32. The company has a market cap of $246.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.39.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

