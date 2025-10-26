Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 75,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.0% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after buying an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after buying an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $55.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

